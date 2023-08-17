House Republicans subpoena Citibank over info shared with FBI after Jan. 6

Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, conducts the House Judiciary Committee hearing on the "Report of Special Counsel John Durham," in Rayburn Building on Wednesday, June 21, 2023.

WASHINGTON — House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan issued a subpoena to Citibank on Thursday, demanding information about whether the bank gave law enforcement information about customer transactions in the days surrounding the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

The subpoena, obtained exclusively by CNBC, came after Jordan previously requested that several financial institutions, including Citibank, provide the information voluntarily. They include Bank of America, J.P. Morgan , PNC , Truist , U.S. Bank and Wells Fargo .

Citibank was the only bank that had not voluntarily complied with the committee's request, according to a source familiar with the investigation.

The bank's lawyers told the committee it would only do under a subpoena, according to Jordan.

The wider probe into whether banks turned over data to the government to assist in the investigation and prosecution of Jan. 6 rioters was sparked by an FBI whistleblower, who disclosed that Bank of America had voluntarily provided a list of people who made transactions with a BofA credit or debit card in the Washington area between Jan. 5 and Jan. 7, 2021.

BofA did not deny the whistleblower's allegation, telling Fox News earlier this year that that the bank "follows all applicable laws" to "narrowly respond to law enforcement requests."

Now the committee wants to know if other banks did the same.

