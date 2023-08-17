Investing in Space: A guide to satellites

A close up look at Intelsat's IS-10-02 satellite as MEV-2 approached for docking in orbit.

CNBC's Investing in Space newsletter offers a view into the business of space exploration and privatization, delivered straight to your inbox. CNBC's Michael Sheetz reports and curates the latest news, investor updates and exclusive interviews on the most important companies reaching new heights. Sign up to receive future editions.

Last year I wrote about the key terms investors should know about the steps involved in a rocket launch, to give a guide for what phrases mean in context.

A number of you found that launch guide helpful, so I'm back with another synthesized glossary – but this time for satellites! We've seen a couple of satellites going awry this summer, and I've gotten questions like: "Dang, I thought the launch was successful?" or "Why didn't they check for that before?"

There's much more to flying a satellite than just strapping it to a rocket. Manufacturers and operators go through a painstaking process to reduce risk and get a satellite working smoothly, well before it leaves the ground — and even after it's in orbit.

I chatted with teams at Iridium , Maxar, BlackSky , Astranis and gravityLab to focus group these terms and definitions. Here's a rundown, in as sequential order as possible, of key terms to know about the steps involved in flying a satellite:

Licensing: Gaining regulatory approval to operate a satellite and setting the legal parameters for how many satellites will be a constellation, where they will operate, their size and capabilities, and more.

Gaining regulatory approval to operate a satellite and setting the legal parameters for how many satellites will be a constellation, where they will operate, their size and capabilities, and more. Design Reviews: Formulating the size and scope of the satellite, and what parts are needed.

Formulating the size and scope of the satellite, and what parts are needed. Assembly: Ordering, producing and gathering the pieces of the satellite and putting it together. The components for power, control, communications and more are tested before being assembled into subsystems.

Ordering, producing and gathering the pieces of the satellite and putting it together. The components for power, control, communications and more are tested before being assembled into subsystems. Integration: Joining together the satellite bus (the spacecraft's structure and more) with the payload, plugging in the electronics and mechanical systems, turning them on.

Joining together the satellite bus (the spacecraft's structure and more) with the payload, plugging in the electronics and mechanical systems, turning them on. Testing: Exposing the satellite to high and low temperatures, wide acoustic ranges, and shaking it to make sure it can survive the harsh environments of a rocket launch and the vacuum of space.

Exposing the satellite to high and low temperatures, wide acoustic ranges, and shaking it to make sure it can survive the harsh environments of a rocket launch and the vacuum of space. Shipment: Delivering the satellite from the manufacturing facility to the launch site. That could include massive aircraft or specialized trucks.

Delivering the satellite from the manufacturing facility to the launch site. That could include massive aircraft or specialized trucks. Processing: Mounting the satellite to the rocket and making sure the satellite is healthy, fueled up and ready for launch.

Mounting the satellite to the rocket and making sure the satellite is healthy, fueled up and ready for launch. Launch, Deployment and Early Orbit Phase: Also known as LEOPs, this is the beginning of a satellite's life in space, when it's delivered into orbit by a rocket, released by that rocket, and initially checked to find where exactly it is and whether it's still healthy.

Also known as LEOPs, this is the beginning of a satellite's life in space, when it's delivered into orbit by a rocket, released by that rocket, and initially checked to find where exactly it is and whether it's still healthy. Commissioning: Verifying that everything works on the satellite, conducting tests and exercises to make sure systems such as the propulsion, power and antennas are all good to go. (This is the point at which Viasat's Americas satellite malfunctioned last month.)

Verifying that everything works on the satellite, conducting tests and exercises to make sure systems such as the propulsion, power and antennas are all good to go. (This is the point at which Viasat's Americas satellite malfunctioned last month.) Orbit Raising: Maneuvering the satellite into its final position, as it's typically deployed at a lower orbit than where it will ultimately operate.

Maneuvering the satellite into its final position, as it's typically deployed at a lower orbit than where it will ultimately operate. Operational: The satellite is in service, providing functions such as communications, imaging, weather monitoring and more. (Astanis' Arcturus satellite had only just made it into the operational stage when it malfunctioned.) If a separate or third party team is operating it, this is also when a "handover" happens to transfer control of the satellite.

The satellite is in service, providing functions such as communications, imaging, weather monitoring and more. (Astanis' Arcturus satellite had only just made it into the operational stage when it malfunctioned.) If a separate or third party team is operating it, this is also when a "handover" happens to transfer control of the satellite. Decommissioning: The end of a satellite's life, and a key part in managing space debris, as operators will either set a satellite on a reentry course to burn up in Earth's atmosphere, or a "graveyard orbit" that reduces collision probabilities.

There are certainly nuances here, and differences from one satellite company to the next, but hopefully you found this helpful and informative!