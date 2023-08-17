CNBC Investing Club

These are the five stocks Jim Cramer would buy today – and why

thumbnail
Jim Cramer@jimcramer
Jerome Powell, chairman of the US Federal Reserve, during a news conference following a Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.
Al Drago | Bloomberg | Getty Images

There are five stocks I would buy right now if I were just joining the Club, or had come into some new money.