Bitcoin heads for its worst week since May after sliding to $26,000

Tanaya Macheel@tanayamac
A worsening macroeconomic climate and the collapse of industry giants such as FTX and Terra have weighed on bitcoin's price this year.
STR | Nurphoto via Getty Images

Cryptocurrency prices remained under pressure to end the week.

Bitcoin was lower by about 5% at $26,366.99, according to Coin Metrics, following a stunning fall late Thursda