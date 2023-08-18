Hawaii wildfires: ATF team with electrical engineer investigating cause of deadly blaze

Search and rescue crews look through the remains of a neighborhood on August 17, 2023 in Lahaina, Hawaii.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is deploying a team that includes an electrical engineer to investigate the origins of the catastrophic Hawaii wildfires, as the local power company faces growing scrutiny over whether downed electric poles triggered the blaze.

The ATF has deployed a national response that includes an electrical engineer, three fire investigators, and an expert from the bureau's arson and explosives group, according to an agency statement late Thursday. The team will assist Maui County fire officials in their investigation.

The wildfires have left at least 111 people dead, with the death toll expected to rise as search dogs comb the devastated town of Lahaina for others who perished. The blaze is the deadliest wildfire in the U.S. in more than a century and the worst disaster in Hawaii state history.

Hawaiian Electric has faced growing scrutiny for not shutting down power lines despite warnings from the National Weather Service that high winds from Hurricane Dora and drought conditions in the state created a high fire risk.

Hawaiian Electric is already facing four lawsuits from Maui residents alleging that the power company's lines played a role in the fires.