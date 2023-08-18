Ron Insana says economic windstorms are blowing around the world

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 07: In an aerial view, a container ship is guided into the Port of Oakland on August 07, 2023 in Oakland, California. According to the report by the Census Bureau, U.S. imports from China fell 24 percent during the first five months of 2023 compared to the same period one year ago. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

In the summer of 1997, Thailand's currency collapsed, rapidly followed by a currency crisis that spread throughout many countries in Asia.

What followed was a global contagion that swept even the U.S. market into a meltdown that shook financial centers around the world.

A year later, Russia devalued its currency, defaulted on its external debt and again led to market turmoil that effectively bankrupted a major hedge fund, Long-Term Capital, and threatened to wreck the financial system in the U.S.A.

Since 1997 and 1998, there has been no shortage of additional shocks and crises in the global economy, from the internet bubble bursting to 9/11, to the corporate scandals that followed shortly thereafter, to the Great Financial Crisis and, more recently, to the twin shocks of pandemic and war.

As we approach the end of the summer of 2023, there are additional pressures building globally that could cause a season of discontent both at home and abroad.

China's economy is cratering, so much so that China's efforts to stimulate activity, Tuesday's rate cuts being the latest example, are proving to be ineffective.

China's youth unemployment crisis is so bad, Beijing has ordered officials to stop publishing data about it.

With an economy that has yet to rebound from China's draconian "zero Covid policy," efforts to stimulate economic activity may be the equivalent of "pushing on a string," a commonly used expression describing monetary policy that no matter how hard you push a string — cut rates — an extremely weak economy will not move in the desired direction.