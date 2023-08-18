Wall Street awaits hotly anticipated Nvidia earnings. What the pros say to do next

Market Movers rounded up the best reactions on Nvidia from investors and analysts. The experts discussed the chipmaker as it prepares to release its second-quarter financial results Wednesday. This comes after Nvidia catapulted to a $1 trillion market cap in the days following their last earnings report. Rosenblatt Securities upped its price target to $800 per share , the highest on Wall Street. Hans Mosesmann, the analyst who made the call , told CNBC Friday that 'an AI cycle the likes never seen before will help Nvidia nearly double in value.' The stock is currently held in Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust portfolio.
