This ETF is soaring in August as the market swoon revives winning trades from 2022

The August slump for stocks and bonds could cause investors to return to the bets that served them well during the 2022 sell-off, such as the surging Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (PFIX) . The fund is up 21% month to date, as of Aug. 17, according to FactSet. Over the same period, ETFs tracking the S & P 500 ( SPY ) and U.S. bond market ( AGG ) are down 4.7% and 2.1%, respectively. PFIX 1M mountain The Simplify PFIX fund has surged in August. The Simplify fund uses over-the-counter derivatives, including so-called "swaptions," in an effort to guard against rising interest rates and benefit from volatility in fixed income markets. The fund also holds U.S. Treasurys. The August rally for PFIX is reminiscent of 2022, when it rose nearly 90% as the Federal Reserve aggressively hiked rates. But with rate hikes and inflation slowing this year, the fund has fallen out of favor with investors, who have pulled out $180 million in 2023, according to FactSet. Before August, the fund had a negative total return for the year. PFIX now has $218 million in assets under management, and has had trading volume above 100,000 shares shares per day in August, according to FactSet. The options-structure of the product may be one reason that the fund isn't bigger, given that some investors shy away from more complicated products. The fund also traded at a discount to net asset value of more than 2% during two different periods this year, according to its website, which would be a concern for investors who want to trade in and out of the fund. Simplify says on its website that the discount was caused by withdrawals from the fund. PFIX has a management fee of 0.50% and sports a 30-day SEC yield of over 4%.