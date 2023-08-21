Palo Alto Networks soars 15% after earnings report. What the pros say to do next

Market Movers rounded up the best reactions on Palo Alto Networks from investors and analysts. The experts, including Jim Cramer , talked about the cybersecurity provider following its fourth-quarter earnings report Friday. Earnings came in above analysts' estimates while revenue missed the mark, but still rose 26% from last year. Investors had been concerned about Palo Alto's results given they were scheduled to be released after the market closed Friday. Historically, those time slots have been used by companies to report poor numbers. The stock received several price target hikes following the news from the likes of Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Bank of America and more. Shares of Palo Alto finished Monday's trading day 14.8% higher. The stock is currently held in Cramer's Charitable Trust portfolio.