Tilray is buying beverage brands from Molson Coors, Anheuser-Busch as cannabis industry struggles

Dry cannabis flowers inside the packaging room at the Aphria Inc. Diamond facility in Leamington, Ontario, Canada, on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021.

Tilray Brands is expanding its footprint in alcoholic and cannabis beverages, buying up brands from Molson Coors and Anheuser-Busch as legal restrictions hamper the marijuana industry.

The major cannabis company announced Friday it will acquire the remaining 57.5% equity ownership of cannabis-infused drinks maker Truss Beverage from Molson Coors Canada. The transaction price was not disclosed.

The move comes amid a broader push by Tilray to branch out from more traditional cannabis products. Tilray announced earlier this month that it would acquire eight beer and beverage brands from Anheuser-Busch for $85 million. It was the latest in a string of craft beer acquisitions that has made Tilray one of the biggest forces in the space in the U.S.

Tilray is one of the largest cannabis companies in the world with a market cap of $1.79 billion. The company also specializes in beverage and wellness products, and has become the 5th largest craft beer company in the U.S.

The Truss acquisition is a part of a larger "diversification strategy" underway at Tilray. As growth in the North American cannabis industry stalls, weed-focused companies aim to expand their portfolios.

THC beverages and craft beer are among the fast-growing beverage sectors that have caught the interest of cannabis executives.

Tilray said the deal to buy the remainder of Truss makes it the leader in adult-use cannabis beverages in Canada, with a combined market share of about 36%.

Tilray said in a news release that cannabis beverages "present a significant opportunity" to reach legal-aged consumers who haven't explored cannabis yet. It also expects "regulatory shifts" to fuel substantial growth for the market.

Blair MacNeil, the president of Tilray Canada, said the acquisition will "further diversify our product offerings while broadening our consumer reach."