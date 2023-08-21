California braces for more flooding after Hilary drenches Los Angeles with record rain

A driver whose car stalled out on flooded Avenue 48 gets bottled water from a passing motorist while waiting for help during tropical storm Hilary on August 20, 2023 in Coachella, California. Gina Ferazzi | Los Angeles Times | Getty Images

California was bracing for more flash flooding on Monday as the first tropical storm to hit the state since the 1930s dumped record rainfall in the Los Angeles area over the weekend. Hilary made landfall in Baja California, Mexico, as a tropical storm on Sunday. The storm had broken virtually all rainfall records in Los Angeles by Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service. Southern California was hit by 3.0-magnitude aftershocks from an earthquake in Ventura County on the same day Hilary lashed the area with record rainfall. No fatalities have been reported from the storm or the earthquake, according Los Angeles County officials. The quake has not caused any significant damage in Los Angeles, according to officials.

City workers erect road closure signage, securing it with sandbags, amid strong winds along the Whitewater River fromTropical Storm Hilary in the deserts of Southern California on August 20, 2023 in Indio, California. David Mcnew | Getty Images

Hilary has since weakened into a post-tropical cyclone with winds up to 35 miles per hour. The storm is expected to bring additional rainfall of 1 to 3 inches across portions of Southern California and Southern Nevada through Monday with flash flooding still expected, according to the Weather Prediction Center. Hilary was heading toward Oregon and Idaho with 1 to 3 inches of total rainfall expected in some portions of the states. Flash flooding is expected in some areas through Tuesday morning. The storm triggered rock and mudslides that blocked roads in mountain communities in San Bernardino County, according to NBC Los Angeles. The floods left cars stranded on a stretch of freeway in Sun Valley. Los Angeles Unified, the second largest school district in the U.S., cancelled all classes Monday.

Palms are hit by strong wind and rain from Tropical Storm Hilary in the deserts of Southern California on August 20, 2023 in Palm Desert, California. David Mcnew | Getty Images