Amazon is seeing some employees quit instead of moving to a new state as part of relocation mandate

As part of Amazon's aggressive effort to get employees back to the office, the company is going a step further and demanding that some staffers move to a central hub to be with their team. Those who are unwilling or unable to comply are being forced to find work elsewhere, and some are choosing to quit, CNBC has learned.

Several employees spoke to CNBC about the new relocation requirement. An employee in Texas, who was hired in a remote role, said managers assured his team in March that nothing would change despite the return-to-office mandate (RTO) issued the prior month. But in July, the team was informed by management that they'd have to choose between working out of Seattle, New York, Austin or Arlington, Virginia, according to internal correspondence.

Under the guidelines, remote workers are expected to have completed their move to a main hub by the first half of 2024, the document states. The employee, who doesn't live near any of the designated cities, chose to leave Amazon after securing another position, in part due to uncertainty about future job security and the potential of higher living costs with no guarantee of an increase in salary.

The person asked not to be named to avoid retaliation. CNBC spoke with three other employees in similar situations who all asked to remain anonymous.

Amazon spokesperson Rob Munoz confirmed the relocation policy, and said it affects a small percentage of the company's workforce. Amazon said hub locations vary by team, and each team determines which locations are their hub. The company will provide relocation benefits to employees who are asked to relocate.

"It's not a one-size-fits all approach, so we decided that the best thing to do was to communicate directly with teams and individuals who are affected to ensure they're getting accurate information that's relevant to them," Munoz said in a statement. "If an individual feels like they don't have the information they need, we encourage them to talk with their HR business partner or their manager."

The relocation requirement is escalating tensions between Amazon and some of its roughly 350,000 corporate employees over RTO plans after many employees moved during the covid pandemic.

In May, Amazon began requiring that staffers work out of physical offices at least three days a week, shifting from a policy that left it up to individual managers to decide how often team members should be in the office. CEO Andy Jassy has extolled the benefits of in-person work, saying it leads to a stronger company culture and collaboration between employees.

Following the mandate, a group of employees walked out in protest at the company's Seattle headquarters. Staffers also criticized how Amazon handled the decision to lay off 27,000 people as part of job cuts that began last year.

The company is slashing costs elsewhere as well. Amazon said it will end a perk next year that allows staffers to get one free drink at in-office coffee shops. The company also reduced the amount it reimburses for parking, and stopped providing free Uber rides to and from work, employees said.

Amazon said it still reimburses employees' public transportation costs in all major metro areas, and provides free commuter shuttles and campus shuttles.