Europe stocks higher; Ubisoft rises 6% on restructured Microsoft-Activision deal

LONDON — European stock markets were higher Tuesday after posting cautious gains to start the week. The Stoxx 600 index was 0.68% higher in early trade, with all sectors higher bar oil and gas, which dipped 0.1%. Technology stocks led the pack, gaining 1.78%. French game publisher Ubisoft Entertainment rose 6% after Microsoft said it would divest several gaming rights to the company as part of a new deal submitted to U.K. regulators for its takeover of Activision Blizzard.

European markets



During overnight trade, bond selling sent the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note yield to its highest level since 2007, as the 30-year yield hit its highest level since 2011. Higher bond yields generally mean lower stock prices. "If there is a further downsize risk to equities over the coming months, I would say it's coming from bond yields at these kinds of levels," Rupert Thompson, chief economist at Kingswood Group, told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe." "Cash is now yielding 5% in the States, short-dated bonds are yielding 5% plus, so equities for the first time in a long time have actually got some real competition." Thompson said the yield moves reflect a pushback on expectations for substantial Federal Reserve rate cuts next year. Asia-Pacific markets were higher Tuesday. U.S. stock futures nudged lower after the Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 snapped a four-day negative streak.