Lowe's shares jump despite weakening sales. What the pros say to do next

Market Movers rounded up the best reactions on Lowe's from investors and analysts. The experts, including Jim Cramer , discussed the home improvement retailer following the release of its second-quarter earnings results . Revenue fell slightly short of analysts' expectations while earnings beat estimates. CEO Marvin Ellison said thriftier consumers led to weaker discretionary sales, but he feels good about the company's long-term outlook due to low, aging inventory in the housing market. Lowe's reaffirmed its full-year guidance. Shares of the stock finished 3.8% higher Tuesday.