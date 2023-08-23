Foot Locker stock plunges, hits new 52-week low. What the pros say to do next

Market Movers rounded up the best reactions on Foot Locker from investors and analysts. The experts, including Jim Cramer , talked about the footwear retailer after it slashed guidance for the second time this year , five months after issuing it. Foot Locker's second-quarter earnings met Wall Street estimates, but sales missed, falling nearly 10%. The retailer attributed the shortfall to "consumer softness," markdowns and shoplifting problems. The stock hit a new 52-week low during intraday trading Wednesday, closing down 28%. The stock Is currently held in Cramer's Charitable Trust portfolio.