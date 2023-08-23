More single moms are taking long trips abroad with the kids — here's how they do it

Two and a half years after Roni Dagan's husband died, she and her seven-year-old son, Gal, found solace in places far from home.

They didn't confine themselves to a single location. The act of traveling itself is what has brought Dagan and her child joy — something they started after that first year of grieving.

Before she had Gal, she lived in the United States, and traveled to India and Ibiza.

"To have adventures and to explore — this is freedom to me. And Gal is in the place where I can do that with him," Dagan told CNBC Travel. "That loss … it made me realize ... you just have to go and do the things that you love to do."

Dagan, who runs her own marketing firm in Tel Aviv, Israel, has spent the past year and a half traveling as often as possible with Gal. They've camped in the deserts of Egypt and snorkeled in the Red Sea. They also did a safari in Tanzania and visited Bulgaria last summer.