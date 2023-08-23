CNBC Investing Club

This Club mega cap tech stock is the most over-owned, according to Morgan Stanley. Here's why

Morgan Chittum
The logos of Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon and Microsoft displayed on a mobile phone with an EU flag pictured in the background.
Justin Tallis | AFP via Getty Images

Apple (AAPL) became the most under-owned mega cap technology stock at the end of the second quarter, according to a Morgan Stanley research note published Wednesday. That positions the stock for further upside, making us even more optimistic on this essential "own it, don't trade it" Club stock.