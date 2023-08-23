Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Nvidia, Splunk, Autodesk, Guess and more

Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading.

Splunk — Shares added 11% after an earnings beat. Splunk earned 71 cents per share, after adjustments, on $889 million in revenue. Analysts polled by FactSet had forecast Splunk would earn 46 cents per share. The company also raised its forecast.

Nvidia — The chip stock added nearly 9% after reporting second-quarter results. Nvidia earned $2.70 per share, excluding items, on $13.51 billion in revenue, while analysts polled by Refinitiv forecast $2.09 per share in earnings and $11.22 billion in revenue.

Snowflake — Shares added nearly 3% after beating earnings expectations. Snowflake reported a profit of 22 cents per share on an adjusted basis on $674 million in revenue. Analysts polled by Refinitiv forecast 10 cents per share in profit on $662 million in revenue.

Taiwan Semiconductor , AMD , Marvell — Semiconductor stocks were higher after Nvidia reported a second-quarter earnings beat. Taiwan Semiconductor added 3%, while AMD and Marvell gained 3.9% and 5.3%, respectively.

Guess — The fashion stock surged nearly 19% after Guess reported it had earned 72 cents per share, excluding items, on $664.5 million in revenue in the latest quarter.

Super Micro Computer — Shares climbed 8.4% following Nvidia's earnings beat. Loop Capital reiterated a buy rating on Super Micro Computer stock earlier Wednesday, with analyst Ananda Baruah saying Nvidia's earnings could boost the stock if the report surpasses estimates.

Autodesk — The software stock climbed 5% after reporting second-quarter results. Autodesk earned $1.91 per share after adjustments on $1.35 billion in revenue, while analysts polled by Refinitiv predicted $1.73 per share in earnings and $1.32 billion in revenue.