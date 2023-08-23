The AI boom won't be enough to avoid a hard landing for the economy, JPMorgan strategist says

The excitement around artificial intelligence has helped the stock market soar in 2023, but the growth won't be enough to keep the U.S. economy out of a recession, according to a top JPMorgan strategist. Dubravko Lakos-Bujas, the bank's head of U.S. equity and quantitative strategy, said Wednesday on CNBC's " Halftime Report " that the latest technology is still several years away from making a significant economic impact. "In terms of AI driving massive productivity gains for the broader economy, yes, but like 3 years from now, 4 years from now. Not in the next 12 months. We have so many other macro headwinds to worry about," Lakos-Bujas said. Lakos-Bujas and fellow JPMorgan strategist Marko Kolanovic have warned in notes over the past week that earnings estimates for 2024 are too optimistic and that the stock market will struggle to make further gains. Predictions of a recession and a struggling stock market were more common on Wall Street earlier this year, but the U.S. has continued to add jobs while inflation has declined, and the stock market has rebounded. That has made some economists and strategists warm up to the idea that the Federal Reserve's goal of a so-called soft landing is possible, or maybe even not optimistic enough. However, Lakos-Bujas said the economic resiliency so far has been caused in large part by fiscal spending and strong consumer balance sheets that should taper off in 2024. "I think there is no landing … until you get to [a] hard landing. I don't buy in to the soft-landing thesis. I definitely don't buy in to the goldilocks thesis, like the best of both worlds. I think the whole thing is just the timeline is getting pushed out because of some of this resiliency," Lakos-Bujas said. JPMorgan has a year-end price target of 4,200 for the S & P 500 , which is below average among major Wall Street firms. The target represents a downside of about 5% from where the index was trading Wednesday afternoon.