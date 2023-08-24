Here are 16 stocks Jim Cramer is watching, including J&J split-off Kenvue, Petco, GM

Here are some of the tickers on my radar for Thursday, Aug. 24, taken directly from my reporter's notebook:
- Kenvue (KVUE), the Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) split-off, recommended as buy at Goldman Sachs. Valuation is ahead of the potential share inflection catalyst. KVUE down 14% from the peak. Lots of market share loss.
- Williams-Sonoma (WSM) price target raised to neutral from sell at Bank of America. Good vserus pre-Covid 2019.
- Snowflake (SNOW) mixed picture. Some up and some down.
- Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) price target cut to $30 per share from $33 at Credit Suisse. Continued macro uncertainty. Headwinds lead to a more cautious view.
- Autodesk (ADSK) more price target increases than decreases.
- Toll Brothers (TOL) price target raises.
- Piper Sandler downgrades C3.ai (AI), saying there's inventory in the channel for this internet-of-things play.
- Vulcan Materials (VMC) and Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) price target raised at JPMorgan.
- Bowlero (BOWL) price target cut to $16 per share from $19 at Oppenheimer.
- Discover Financial Services (DFS) upgraded to outperform from peer perform (buy from hold). Rotating out of Ally Financial (ALLY).
- Petco (WOOF) quarterly net income decreased.
- Piper Sandler says General Motors (GM) looking perky. Market share gains. The analysts raised estimates. We own Ford (F) in autos. We're watching the union talks.
- Shein and U.S. fast fashion chain Forever 21 are joining forces. Shein, founded in China and based in Singapore, to buy a third of Forever 21′s operator, Sparc Group. Sparc will also take a minority stake in Shein.
- Roark Capital buys Subway. Terms not disclosed. Wall Street Journal reports $9.6 billion was Roark's final offer. Via holding company Inspire Brands, Roark owns Dunkin', Baskin-Robbins, Sonic, Arby's, Buffalo Wild Wings and Jimmy John's.
