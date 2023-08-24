A new PM and a fugitive's return: here's what Thailand's political future holds

Former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, who is expected to be arrested upon his return as he ends almost two decades of self-imposed exile, waves at Don Mueang airport in Bangkok, Thailand August 22, 2023. R

The return of Thailand's former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra after years of self-exile could mark the end of a chapter in the country's politics, even as some analysts believe he will still be pulling some political strings — albeit from behind.

The founder of Pheu Thai party and widely seen as its de facto leader, Thaksin returned to Thailand on Tuesday after 15 years in exile, and was sentenced to eight years in prison upon his return.

The same day, property mogul Srettha Thavisin from the Pheu Thai party, was elected prime minister after securing 482 votes — including more than 150 from senators and well over the simple majority of 375 votes that he needed.

"It closes a crucial chapter in Thai politics because Thaksin has been such a dominant force over the past two decades," Thitinan Pongsudhirak, an executive director from Chulalongkorn University's Institute of Security and International Studies, told CNBC in an email.

Thaksin went into self-imposed exile in 2008 to avoid a jail sentence for abuse of power following a military coup that had overthrown his government. Even from a distance, the tycoon continued to influence Thai politics.

"Since he is now 74, he is unlikely to return to power directly. But he will be the key person driving Pheu Thai Party behind the scenes," said Kasem Prunratanamala, head of Thailand research at CGS-CIMB.

Pheu Thai is the latest iteration of his old party Thai Rak Thai after several before were disbanded by the courts.