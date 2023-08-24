Nvidia shares opens at record high after big earnings beat

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang speaks during a press conference at The MGM during CES 2018 in Las Vegas on January 7, 2018.

Shares of chipmaker Nvidia rose 5% in Thursday morning trading, after the company reported a beat on the top and bottom lines and offered strong guidance for the upcoming quarter.

Nvidia reported adjusted earnings per share of $2.70 for the fiscal second quarter, beating a Refinitiv consensus estimate of $2.09. The company also reported quarterly revenue of $13.51 billion, versus a consensus estimate of $11.22 billion.

Analysts also honed in on strong guidance for the upcoming quarter. The company expects around $16 billion of revenue for its fiscal third quarter, up 170% compared to the year-ago period.

JPMorgan's Harlan Sur increased his price target from $500 to $600 and reiterated an Overweight rating on the stock.

"Expectations were high coming into the print and the team managed to deliver results/outlook that were well-above buy side expectations driven by the massive demand pull for its datacenter products," Sur wrote in a Thursday note to clients.