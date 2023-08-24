South Korea's Naver launches generative AI services to compete with ChatGPT

South Korean internet giant Naver released its own generative artificial intelligence tool on Thursday, joining other companies in launching large language models to compete with OpenAI's ChatGPT.

Naver is dubbed the Google of South Korea, as the operator of the country's top search engine. The company said its large language model HyperClova X can improve search as well as marketing and shopping experiences for advertisers and users.

HyperClova X powers a slate of new applications Naver announced Thursday including generative AI search service Cue: and chat app Clova X.

Naver said Clova X can increase work productivity by summarizing documents and running language translation. Users can also use its AI writing tool to draft emails and blog posts. Naver said Clova X will start beta testing Thursday.

"In terms of productivity, this will save 10% to 50% of time spent on those tasks," Kim Yuwon, CEO of Naver Cloud, said in an exclusive interview with CNBC aired on Thursday.

An AI boom led by ChatGPT — the AI chatbot which has gone viral for its ability to generate humanlike responses to user prompts — has sparked clones around the world such as Microsoft's Bard, Meta's Llama, Alibaba's Tongyi Qianwen and Baidu's Ernie Bot.

"ChatGPT is a very challenging competitor. I think it's an honest confession that we worked hard to keep up with the various abilities of ChatGPT," said Kim.