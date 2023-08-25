Fundstrat says Thursday’s stock market drop is an opportunity to buy on the dip

Thursday's sell-off is a buying opportunity as key support levels remain in place, according to Fundstrat. "Markets intra-day reversal doesn't take away from technical thinking that a near-term low is likely in place," Mark Newton, the firm's technical strategist, said in a note. "Some positives are in place that suggest a larger bounce lies right around the corner. " Stocks closed sharply lower on Thursday after the market failed to maintain the momentum from much stronger-than-expected earnings out of Nvidia. The S & P 500 initially popped before ending the day down 1.35% — it's biggest one-day loss since Aug. 2. .SPX 5D mountain Big sell-off for the S & P 500 on Thursday Still, Newton noted that the reversal didn't test 4,335 — an intraday low seen Aug. 18. He also highlighted that market breadth has improved since then, and that over the same stretch the Nasdaq-100 managed to break out of a July downtrend. "Bottom line, Thursday's reversal wasn't severe enough to call for a pullback to new monthly lows," Newton said. "Moreover, I'm still expecting that U.S. Equity markets can move higher after Thursday's reversal, which might allow for a brief move above SPX-4500 before any additional weakness gets underway."