Hawaii wildfires: Maui names 388 people who are still missing weeks after deadly blaze

Fire damage is seen from US President Joe Biden's motorcade in Lahaina, Hawaii, on August 21, 2023.

Maui police and the FBI have named 388 people who are still missing nearly three weeks after the deadly wildfires that destroyed the town of Lahaina.

The FBI compiled and validated the list after receiving the missing individuals' first and last names from someone with a verified contact number, according to a Maui County statement issued late Thursday.

Maui County called on the public to contact the FBI as soon as possible if they can confirm that any of the people listed as missing are in fact safe.

The list can be viewed on Maui County's website. The FBI can be reached at (808) 566-4300 or HN-COMMAND-POST@ic.fbi.gov.

The names were released on the same day Maui County sued Hawaiian Electric for damages over its alleged role in triggering the wildfires.

The lawsuit alleges that the utility company was negligent when it failed to shut off power despite warnings from the National Weather Service that high winds and drought conditions created a high fire risk.