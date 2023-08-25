CNBC Investing Club

Here's why this cyber leader still has more room to run, despite recent share-price volatility

Morgan Chittum@morgan_chittum
Signage outside Palo Alto Networks headquarters in Santa Clara, California, U.S., on Thursday, May 13, 2021.
David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Cybersecurity leader Palo Alto Networks (PANW) has endured a slew of volatile trading sessions over the past month, plunging on the back of a peer's weak forward guidance before skyrocketing early this week after reporting blockbuster quarterly results.