Asia markets set to start the week mixed after Jackson Hole announcements

Chicago Federal Reserve President Austan Goolsbee said Friday the central bank should stick to its goal to bring inflation down to 2%.

The question of whether the Fed needs to come all the way to its target, because of the risks of further tightening, has come up periodically. Earlier Friday, Chair Jerome Powell reaffirmed the commitment to 2%, and Goolsbee backed that up in an interview with CNBC's Steve Liesman at the Fed's Jackson Hole, Wyoming, symposium.

"I'm uncomfortable with declaring victory when it's clearly not victory," Goolsbee said. "We stated before we got into this what the target was going to be. I just don't feel like you can change your inflation target until you hit it that."

Generally considered a more dovish member of the Federal Open Market Committee, Goolsbee did not commit to a policy position. But he said that if positive inflation data continues, "Our argument is going to revolve around, well, how long should we keep rates at the levels they are, rather than how much higher should the rates go?"

