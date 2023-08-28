France pays winemakers to rip up vines as famous Bordeaux region faces uncertain future

A worker uses a backhoe to grub up an area of vines during snow fall in a vineyard in Haux, some 25 kms southeast of Bordeaux, southwestern France, on January 18, 2023.

"It's become very difficult."

Those words from a wine producer in Bordeaux underscore the huge challenge facing the famous French region as it undergoes a massive transformation.

Extreme weather and changing consumer habits are hitting winemakers in a way that no longer makes it viable for some to keep their wineries open. Instead, some are uprooting vines and seeking government compensation.

"In the next five years, we will see less vines in Bordeaux," Sylvie Courselle, an agricultural engineer and enologist at Château Thieuley, told CNBC.

According to data from the local authorities, between early June and July this year there were 584 requests for compensation from winemakers that want to either completely end their production or diversify the use of their land. In total, this corresponds to almost 5,000 hectares of vineyard area that could be about to change. Producers had only until mid-July to ask for support.

"Climate change can accelerate this," Courselle told CNBC, adding that in recent years winemakers have had to deal with hailstorms, frosts and droughts that significantly impact the crop.

She thinks that, going forward, the biggest challenge will be access to water — one of the most essential ingredients in wine production.