Your boarding pass and weight, please: Why airlines are asking passengers to step on the scales
Starting Monday, passengers flying on Korean Air may be asked to step on a scale before boarding their flight.
The exercise, which will last about three weeks, is required by law and applies to all Korean flag carriers, a Korean Air representative told CNBC.
The law requires airlines to weigh passengers and their carry-on luggage at least every five years and is "crucial for safety of flight operations," the representative told CNBC.
The announcement was met with backlash from the public, according to local media.
A notice detailing the exercise — set to begin at Gimpo International Airport Monday, followed by Incheon Airport next month — has been removed from the airline's website, due to "sufficient notice and media coverage," according to the airline.
Is it reasonable to weigh passengers?
"Definitely not," said Vance Hilderman, CEO of the aviation safety company Afuzion.
At least not for the purpose of safety, he said.
"If you're at a small Bombardier, a small Embraer jet, and we had 10 very obese people … it could make a small difference," he said. "On commercial aircraft, anything from a 737 and above you know, 120 people, we have it built in."
Aviation software can adjust for weight changes, air density and other factors, which is why safety isn't compromised even in situations where passenger makeup is atypical, such as an early morning flight of mostly businessmen, who tend to weigh more than the average traveler, he said.
Overall, a significant weight increase per passenger would be eclipsed by the weight of fuel, cargo and the aircraft itself, said Hilderman. "Fuel is 20 times more than the passenger weight," he said.