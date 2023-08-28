Singapore's OCBC bank suffers brief outage, shares gain 1%

The rebranded logo of OCBC.

SINGAPORE — Southeast Asia's fourth largest bank OCBC suffered a short outage on Monday that affected its digital and card banking channels.

At 9.43 a.m. Singapore time, the bank said in a Facebook post that it was facing "technical problems impacting our banking channels."

About an hour later at 10.37 a.m., OCBC announced that card and branch services were restored, followed by ATM services.

Shares of the Singapore-headquartered lender gained 1.05% in afternoon trade.

OCBC did not immediately respond to CNBC's queries on the outage.