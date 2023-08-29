3M faces more legal headaches after $6 billion earplug settlement

3M is on the verge of ending the largest mass tort litigation in U.S. history, but it's still facing other expensive legal headaches.

The company said Tuesday that it settled with roughly 250,000 plaintiffs in a $6.01 billion deal. Military veterans and service members alleged 3M manufactured defective earplugs that resulted in hearing loss.

"I am confident that this more than $6 billion settlement will receive full and overwhelming support, not just because it holds 3M accountable, but more importantly, because it provides just and deserved compensation to our veterans," Bryan Aylstock, the court-appointed lead plaintiffs' counsel, told to CNBC over email.

While news of the settlement relieves one big legal overhang, 3M is still awaiting approval of its $10.3 billion settlement with water utilities over drinking water contaminated with substances known as "forever chemicals."

That settlement, which is facing pushback from more than 20 states, only covers a subset of liabilities and does not include a growing list of states that have sued 3M. Nor does it include personal injury claims.

Capstone estimates 3M's total PFAS liability risk is nearly $30 billion, beyond the existing settlements.