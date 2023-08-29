Asia markets rise as Wall Street comes off winning day; Japan unemployment higher than expected

Asia-Pacific markets rose across the board as Wall Street came off a winning day on Monday. Names like Meta and Apple traded slightly higher, while Nvidia added 1.8%. Shares of electric vehicle giant Tesla inched up 0.1%.

Japan's Nikkei 225 climbed 0.28% after leading gains in Asia on Monday, while the Topix was up 0.15%.

The country's unemployment rate for July also came in higher than expected, at 2.7% compared with the 2.5% expected in a Reuters poll.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.11%, while South Korea's Kospi gained 0.27% and the Kosdaq was 0.17% higher.

Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 18,300, pointing to a stronger open compared with the HSI's close of 18,130.74.