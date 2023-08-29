Former White House economic advisor says more Fed hiking is coming

WASHINGTON — A former White House economist on Tuesday said he thinks the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates again amid rising inflation numbers and energy prices.

"The hiking is coming again," Kevin Hassett, former chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers under then-President Donald Trump, told CNBC's "Squawk Box."

"The inflation numbers are going to surprise on the upside because gas prices have gone up so much and … we're looking probably for a top-line (consumer price index) of 0.8 or so," he added.

Hassett was referencing headline inflation, a measure of the total inflation within the economy including commodities such as food and energy. The CPI rose 0.2% for the month in July and 3.2% compared with the year prior. Though the annual rate of headline inflation came in below expectations, it marked an increase from 3% in June, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.