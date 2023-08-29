Nvidia jumps to lead Tuesday rally in tech. Here's what the pros have to say

Market Movers rounded up the latest reactions on Nvidia from investors and analysts. The pros discussed the leading artificial intelligence chipmaker after the stock rallied more than 4% Tuesday. Shares dipped last Wednesday after the company reported second-quarter financial results that surpassed expectations. Nvidia's surge Tuesday was part of a broader bounce back in the tech sector, which saw investors buy the dip in stocks that had been hard hit in August. Additionally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight investment recommendation on Nvidia. The bank said Nvidia's latest earnings last week were also positive for the AI supply chain . The stock is currently held in Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust portfolio.