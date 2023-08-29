Ukraine war live updates: Heavy fighting continues in Kherson; Ukraine opposes further grain restrictions

A local resident clears debris in her house, which was destroyed as a result of a missile strike on Kherson on Aug. 14, 2023.

Heavy fighting continued in Ukraine's Kherson overnight, while Russian forces downed drones over the regions of Tula and Belgorod, according to official channels of each country.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Monday he was "adamantly against" any further grain import restrictions put in place by some of Ukraine's neighbors over the summer.

The European Union allowed Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia to ban domestic sales of Ukrainian grains as they said a glut of produce unable to be exported by Ukraine posed challenges to their domestic farmers. The current bans expire on Sept. 15.