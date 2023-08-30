Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Salesforce, Okta, CrowdStrike, Five Below and more

Check out the companies making headlines after hours.

CrowdStrike — The cybersecurity stock added 1% in extended trading. CrowdStrike beat analysts' second-quarter expectations on the top and bottom lines. The cybersecurity company reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of 74 cents per share on revenue of $732 million. Analysts polled by Refinitiv had forecast earnings per share of 56 cents on revenue of $724 million.

Okta — Okta jumped 10% in extended trading. The identity and access management company exceeded analysts' second-quarter expectations. Okta posted second-quarter adjusted earnings of 31 cents per share on revenue of $556 million. Analysts polled by Refinitiv had expected earnings per share of 22 cents on revenue of $535 million. Okta also issued a strong outlook for the third quarter and full year.

Salesforce — Salesforce climbed 5.6% after the software company reported fiscal second-quarter earnings and revenue that surpassed estimates. Salesforce posted quarterly adjusted earnings of $2.12 per share, greater than the $1.90 per share forecast by analysts polled by Refinitiv. It posted revenue of $8.60 billion, more than the expected $8.53 billion. Its third-quarter outlook was also robust.

Five Below — Five Below fell 7% after sharing a weak outlook. The discount retailer expects third-quarter earnings of 17 cents to 25 cents per share, lower than the 40 cents per share forecast by analysts polled by Refinitiv. The company also anticipates third-quarter revenue of $715 million to $730 million, weaker than the $738 million estimated by analysts.

Victoria's Secret — Shares slid 2.7% after Victoria's Secret posted disappointing second-quarter results. The lingerie retailer reported adjusted earnings of 24 cents per share on revenue of $1.43 billion. Analysts had expected earnings per share of 26 cents on revenue of $1.44 billion, according to Refinitiv. Additionally, Victoria's Secret anticipates a third-quarter loss of 70 cents to $1 per share, while analysts called for a loss of 14 cents per share.

Chewy — Chewy fell nearly 1% even after reporting a second-quarter beat. The pet food retailer posted revenue of $2.78 billion, better than the $2.76 billion consensus estimate from Refinitiv. Earnings came in at 4 cents a share, while analysts called for a 5 cent loss per share.

Pure Storage — Shares rose 1.4% after Pure Storage reported better-than-expected second-quarter earnings and third-quarter revenue outlook. Pure Storage reported adjusted earnings of 34 cents per share on revenue of $689 million. Analysts polled by Refinitiv had expected earnings per share of 28 cents on revenue of $680 million.

Costco Wholesale — The stock rose 0.3% in after-hours trading. Costco Wholesale reported August net sales of $18.42 billion, which represents a rise of 5.0% year over year.