Salesforce beats on top and bottom lines. What the pros are saying about the stock

Market Movers rounded up the latest reactions on Salesforce from investors and analysts. The pros discussed the software company's latest quarterly results , which were released after the closing bell Wednesday. Salesforce reported better-than-expected earnings and revenue. The company also raised its guidance for the full year. Goldman Sachs analyst Kash Rangan raised his price target by $15 to $340 per share , implying the stock having upside of 58%. Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff said he sees potential ahead via artificial intelligence. "We're leading our customers into the new AI era," he said in a statement. The stock is currently held in Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust portfolio.