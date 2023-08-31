Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Dell, Lululemon and MongoDB

Check out the companies making headlines after hours.

MongoDB — Shares of the database software maker gained 5% in extended trading. MongoDB reported earnings of 93 cents per share, excluding items, on revenue totaling $423.8 million in the second quarter. That came in ahead of the earnings per share of 46 cents and $393 million in revenue expected by analysts polled by Refinitiv.

Dell Technologies — Dell popped 7.7% after reporting second-quarter earnings that surpassed Wall Street's expectations. The technology company reported earnings per share of $1.74, excluding items, and $22.93 billion in revenue, while analysts polled by Refinitiv expected earnings per share of $1.14 and $20.85 billion.

Broadcom — Shares of the semiconductor manufacturing company fell 4% after the company posted soft fiscal fourth-quarter guidance. The semiconductor company called for fourth-quarter revenue of $9.27 billion, while analysts polled by Refinitiv anticipated $9.275 billion.

VMware — The cloud services stock edged down 1.7%. VMware posted mixed earnings, coming out at earnings of $1.83 per share, excluding items, on revenue of $3.41 billion. Meanwhile, analysts polled by Refinitiv expected $1.71 in earnings per share and $3.46 billion in revenue.

Lululemon Athletica — Shares of the athletic apparel retailer gained nearly 2% Thursday after it reported sales and profits that beat Wall Street's estimates. The company reported earnings per share of $2.68 and $2.21 billion in revenue for its fiscal second quarter, while analysts polled by Refinitiv expected $2.54 in earnings per share and $2.17 billion in revenue. Lululemon also said it now expects sales of $9.51 billion to $9.57 billion for the fiscal year.