Asia markets mostly fall; Hong Kong trading halted as city braces for Typhoon Saola
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.
Asia-Pacific markets fall as traders await China's Caixin manufacturing PMI data, amid a slew of other economic data in the region.
In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 dipped 0.29% in its first hour of trade. South Korea's Kospi traded up 0.12%. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 was down 0.16%.
Hong Kong is bracing for Super Typhoon Saola and the Hang Seng index will pause trading as the bad weather approaches. According to the Hong Kong stock exchange guidelines, trading will be halted if a No. 8 signal or above is issued before pre-opening and will remain in place until 12 p.m.
As of 6.45 a.m. Singapore/Hong Kong time, the Hong Kong Observatory noted that the Storm Signal No. 8 will "remain in force for most of today."
Traders are also waiting for a private-sector survey reading of China's factory activity for July.
Overnight in the U.S., the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by about 168 points, or 0.5%, to close at 34,721.91. The S&P 500 ticked down nearly 0.2% to 4,507.66. The Nasdaq Composite ticked higher at the closing bell, but still suffers worst month in 2023.
Hong Kong financial markets halt trading as city braces for Super Typhoon Saola
Trading in Hong Kong has been delayed as Super Typhoon Saola approaches, the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) said.
If a Storm Signal No.8 or above remains issued at 9 a.m. Singapore/Hong Kong time, the morning trading sessions for all markets will be cancelled, HKEX said in a statement.
As of 7.45 a.m., the Hong Kong Observatory noted that Saola is moving closer to Hong Kong, and expects the "weather will deteriorate rapidly later today." The No. 8 signal is expected to remain in force for most of today.
According to the Hong Kong stock exchange guidelines, trading will be halted if the No. 8 signal or above is issued before pre-opening and will remain in place until 12 p.m.
— Lee Ying Shan
Nasdaq notches worst month since December
August marked a difficult time for technology stocks, with the Nasdaq Composite and Nasdaq-100 notching their worst months since December 2022.
For the month, the Nasdaq Composite slumped about 2.2%, while the Nasdaq-100 finished 1.6% lower.
The biggest laggards included software stocks Fortinet and Datadog, down 22.5% and 17.3% on the month, respectively. JD.com shares lost 19.6%, while Lucid Group and PayPal shaved off more than 17% each.
— Samantha Subin