Black unemployment rate declines in August, even as it rose across the board

The unemployment rate for Black workers slipped in August, bucking the broader trend of a higher overall jobless rate.

The overall unemployment rate ticked up to 3.8% last month, the highest since February 2022. It came as the labor force participation rate — a measure of the number of people who are employed or seeking employment — climbed to 62.8% for its highest level since February 2020.

The jobless rate declined for Black workers, sliding to 5.3% in August, compared to 5.8% in July.

When accounting for gender, the unemployment rate for Black men age 20 and older came down to 5%, a decline from the 5.3% rate in July. Black women saw their jobless rate fall to 4.7%, compared to 5.2% the prior month.

"I am relieved that the Black unemployment rate is coming down; it had been a little elevated a couple of months earlier," said Elise Gould, senior economist at the Economic Policy Institute. "Hopefully that's a positive trend."

Among Black workers, the labor force participation rate was little changed from the prior month. It came in at 62.6% in August, compared to 62.7% in July.