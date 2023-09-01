Biden kept a Ford EV battery plant from going overseas. But not everyone is happy about it.

MARSHALL, MICH. – On a gusty morning in a quaint central Michigan town, the sun's glow hits the brightly colored mural on the side of a brick building. It reads, in bold letters, "GREETINGS FROM MARSHALL."

The sidewalk is lined with attractive shops like Living MI, where owner Caryn Drenth arranges a stack of graphic tees amid rows of gift-worthy trinkets. Across the street at Marshall Hardware, store manager, David Miltenberger places two flags — the American flag and one for Marshall High School's Red Hawks — in flag pole holders adjoined to an exterior wall.

About a five-minute drive past an antique store, a book shop and a retro pharmacy is a wide field where construction has begun. Piles of dirt and a fleet of cement trucks are the first signs of what's to come: A new $3.5 billion Ford plant that will employ 2,500 workers making batteries for electric vehicles.

Ford was initially considering sites outside of the U.S. for the facility but was lured to Michigan in part because of new federal tax credits for electric vehicles and batteries that were part of the Inflation Reduction Act. Ford ultimately landed in Marshall, a town with just under 7,000 residents.

A year ago, President Joe Biden signed the IRA, a broad-ranging environmental, tax and health care package he promised would bring back jobs to the U.S. Since then, he and other Democrats like Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer have touted the law's impacts as a key to winning the presidency and Congress in 2024.

Pros and cons

Yet on the ground in Marshall, where the site is being prepped for construction to begin, the reality is much more complicated. Excitement for the site is paired with concerns about how life in a charming small town could change with the introduction of a major industry.

Many business owners, including Derek Allen, who runs a non-profit in Marshall, are praising the new factory as a way to ensure economic stability. Allen said the city has lost 2,000 jobs in recent years as companies downsized or moved elsewhere. Covid also took a toll on many of the small businesses. The announcement of the new plant in February was "a huge boost in morale down here," Allen said while in Serendipity and The Brew, a local coffee and home goods store.

"I just feel so excited and blessed that that's coming to our community, and the businesses like this one will thrive for who knows how long because of it," Allen said.

Not everyone is as confident that the change will be good for Marshall.