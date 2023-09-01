CNBC Investing Club

The Club had a busy week of trades as the stock market recovered. Here's a run-down

Morgan Chittum@morgan_chittum
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during opening bell in New York City on January 18, 2023.
Angela Weiss | AFP | Getty Images

During a week that saw the stock market largely regain its footing following a lackluster August, the Club made eight trades — including exiting one chipmaker, as we further expanded our position in another.

Here's a day-by-day look at each move.