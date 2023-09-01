Roz Brewer out as Walgreens CEO as company seeks chief with deep health care experience

Walgreens Boots Alliance said Friday that Roz Brewer had stepped down as the company's chief executive as it leans deeper into its strategy to become a health care company instead of a drug store.

She also left the company's board, effective Thursday. The decision was mutual, according to a news release.

Shares of Walgreens were effectively flat in premarket trading.

Ginger Graham, the lead independent director and a health care industry veteran, will work as interim chief while the company searches for a replacement. Graham is a veteran of the health care industry.

Brewer has agreed to continue advising the company until it selects a permanent CEO. She didn't immediately return requests for comment.

"Our Board and leadership team will intensify our focus on creating value for our customers and our shareholders while we advance the search for a successor with deep healthcare experience to lead in today's dynamic environment," said Stefano Pessina, Walgreens' executive chairman.

Brewer and Walgreens were in a rough patch leading up to Friday's announcement. Walgreens shares are down more than 32% this year as of Thursday's close, as the company has struggled with a drop in demand for Covid testing and vaccines. It's also seen front end retail sales for items like toothpaste and shampoo consistently fall as consumers go to competitors like Walmart and Amazon for those everyday necessities, which can be ordered online and delivered within a couple of days.

In June, the company reported fiscal third quarter earnings that missed Wall Street expectations for the first time since July 2020. It also slashed its profit guidance for the year.

However, Covid cases are back on the rise and could prove to be a boon for pharmacy sales. The next Covid boosters are slated to start rolling out in mid-September.

For consumers who may not be interested in another Covid booster, they could still turn to Walgreens for its typical over-the-counter cold and flu products. During its fiscal first quarter ended Nov. 30, an early cold and flu season boosted demand for cough and cold medicine and helped Walgreens offset its losses from a slowdown in vaccine demand.