Instacart's IPO filing sparked an online spat between cloud rivals Snowflake and Databricks

A banner for Snowflake Inc. is displayed at the New York Stock Exchange to celebrate the company's initial public offering, Sept. 16, 2020.

Buried on page 280 of Instacart's IPO filing last week was a paragraph that caused a brouhaha between two companies that have nothing to do with grocery delivery.

One of Instacart's board members is Frank Slootman, the CEO of Snowflake , a publicly traded company that helps businesses store and manage hefty workloads in the cloud. Slootman joined Instacart's board in 2021 and, because of that relationship, the company has to disclose its business ties to Snowflake.

On first blush, the Instacart spending figure looks troubling for Snowflake.

Instacart said it "made payments to Snowflake" of $13 million in 2020, a number that increased to $28 million in 2021 and $51 million in 2022 for the company's "cloud-based data warehousing services." The 2023 numbers appear to show a reversal, with Instacart saying "we anticipate we will pay Snowflake approximately $15 million" for the full year.

That would be a frightening 71% drop in payments.

But Snowflake would later say that those figures don't tell the real story, a fact that's mostly backed up by a footnote even deeper in the prospectus.

In the meantime, chaos ensued.

Employees of Snowflake rival Databricks pounced. They took to social media to highlight the apparent decline in spending on Snowflake and to suggest that it was the result of Instacart moving workloads to Databricks infrastructure.

Snowflake staffers fired back, claiming the numbers were being taken out of context, and accused Databricks of consistently spinning the narrative that it was taking business from Snowflake.

Many of the posts on Reddit, LinkedIn and X, the site formerly known as Twitter, have since been deleted.

Instacart did some deleting of its own.

In May, the company published a blog post titled "How Instacart Ads Modularized Data Pipelines With Lakehouse Architecture and Spark." The post, which described software underpinning Instacart's ads infrastructure, included discussion of a migration to Databricks' Lakehouse technology and the cost savings that followed.

However, that blog was taken down as questions began to swirl following the IPO filing. A reader looking for the post now ends up on a page that says, "You've landed in the 404 errorverse." Databricks also took down a case study detailing Instacart's use of its technology, though its website still has presentations from earlier this year on the topic.

Representatives from Instacart, Snowflake and Databricks declined to to comment.

The controversy, which only came to light because Slootman is on Instacart's board, has fanned the flames of a fierce rivalry between two companies battling it out in one of the hottest corners of technology, where cloud, data and artificial intelligence collide. It's a conflict that's made its way to social media plenty of times in the past, so much so that one Reddit user wrote a post a few months ago, titled "Databricks and Snowflake: Stop fighting on social." A commenter responded, "Is this the pro-wrestling of data engineering?"