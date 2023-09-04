Novo Nordisk's Wegovy weight loss drug launches in the UK

Packages of the weight-loss drug Wegovy from the pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk lie on the sales counter in a Danish pharmacy.

Novo Nordisk launched its Wegovy weight loss injection in the U.K. on Monday, advancing the drug's rollout in Europe despite ongoing supply constraints.

The Danish pharmaceutical giant said that the weekly injection would be available initially "through a controlled and limited launch," with only certain patients eligible to receive the drug on the country's National Health Service.

To qualify for treatment, patients must be on the NHS's weight management service, have at least one weight-related condition and have a body mass index of 35, according to recommendations outlined by the National Institute for Care and Excellence.

The drug will also be available privately through a "registered healthcare professional," Novo Nordisk said in a statement, without adding further detail.

Novo Nordisk declined to disclose the final price agreed with NHS England for the drug, but said that NICE, the U.K. drug cost-effectiveness watchdog, had described it as a "cost-effective use of NHS resources." It added that the cost in the private market will be "determined by licensed prescribers."

In the U.S., Wegovy has a list price of $1,350 for a monthly dose, while in Europe it retails for around 170 to 300 euros ($190-$330) per month.

British insurance company Aviva , which provides private health insurance to around 1.1 million Brits, on Monday said that Wegovy would not be covered under its policy, according to Reuters.