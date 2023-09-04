CNBC Investing Club

September to remember or to forget? Here are things working for and against the stock market

Darn it all, we had to get overbought just when the market bulls got all of the momentum. OK, plus 3.4% on the S&P 500 Short Range Oscillator, which I have trusted for decades during volatile times, is not the end of the world. But this market is susceptible to downturns whenever we get to plus 5% and the downturns hit the megacaps stocks right in the kisser each time.

Will it happen again?