Baidu launches a slew of AI applications after its Ernie chatbot gets public approval

Baidu has launched a slew of AI applications after its Ernie chatbot received public approval.

BEIJING – Chinese tech giant Baidu announced more than 10 new AI-based applications on Tuesday, just days after its ChatGPT-like Ernie bot was released for public use.

Among the product reveals was a generative AI-integrated word processing app called WPS AI, created by Shanghai-listed Kingsoft Office. The company built the tool using the AI model on which Baidu's Ernie bot is based, as well as Baidu's "Qianfan" cloud platform for AI models, according to a release.

Nearly 10,000 businesses are actively using Baidu's Qianfan cloud platform each month, the company claimed.

Baidu also announced that more than 6 million users have used an AI-powered tool that sits inside its Google drive-like cloud product. The AI assistant can search documents, summarize and translate text and create content, the company claimed.