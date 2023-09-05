Biden tests negative for Covid-19 days away from G20 summit

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden tested negative Monday night for Covid-19, a day after his wife tested positive and three days before he is scheduled to travel overseas.

Biden is negative and not experiencing any symptoms, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Tuesday.

First lady Jill Biden tested positive on Monday night, but so far she has experienced mild symptoms, the White House said. The Bidens were at their home in Rehoboth, Delaware over Labor Day weekend together after stopping in Florida on Saturday to survey damage by Hurricane Idalia. The president last saw the first lady on Monday morning before he traveled to an event in Philadelphia, Pa.

The first lady will remain in Delaware for the rest of the week, Jean-Pierre said.

The president is scheduled to depart for India on Thursday to attend the Group of 20 summit, and then to visit Hanoi, Vietnam on Sunday. On his return trip, Biden will observe the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in Alaska Monday.

If Biden were to test positive for Covid in the next few days, he could attend the G20 meetings virtually, like his predecessor Donald Trump did during the first Covid pandemic.

If he were forced to stay home, Biden could accidentally find himself in ignominious company: Russian President Vladimir Putin will not be attending the conference for the second year in a row, and Chinese President Xi Jinping also plans to skip it.

"I am disappointed," Biden said of Xi's absence, "but I am going to get to see him."