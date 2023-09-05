Mad Money

Mad Money

Cramer's Lightning Round: Stick with Morgan Stanley

thumbnail
Julie Coleman@itsjuliecoleman
WATCH LIVE
Key Points
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Stock Chart IconStock chart icon
hide content
Westrock Coffee's year-to-date stock performance.

Westrock Coffee: "No, no. no.... They lose money."

Stock Chart IconStock chart icon
hide content
Twilio's year-to-date stock performance.

Twilio: "...I think that Twilio is A-OK. Is it my favorite stock? No. But I don't think it's a bad stock to own."

Stock Chart IconStock chart icon
hide content
JM Smucker's year-to-date stock performance.

JM Smucker: "The food stocks are just ok...I don't 'just ok' merits ownership, so I'm going to say no to that."

Stock Chart IconStock chart icon
hide content
Alcoa's year-to-date stock performance.

Alcoa: "No, we don't want Alcoa...I never liked the whole separation of the company, the whole way was to get rid of the Alcoa cyclicality, so I'm going to say double AA is no go, stick to batteries."

Stock Chart IconStock chart icon
hide content
Morgan Stanley's year-to-date stock performance.

Morgan Stanley: "It is so frustrating...I've debated this all last week, and I said, listen, James Gorman's one of the reasons why I want it, he's going to be out at the end of the year. But its 4% yield, I'm reading the house Morgan by Chernow, it's a good book. Morgan Stanley's got good bloodlines, I'm going to stick with it."

Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com