Cramer's Lightning Round: Stick with Morgan Stanley

Westrock Coffee's year-to-date stock performance.

Westrock Coffee : "No, no. no.... They lose money."

Twilio's year-to-date stock performance.

Twilio : "...I think that Twilio is A-OK. Is it my favorite stock? No. But I don't think it's a bad stock to own."

JM Smucker's year-to-date stock performance.

JM Smucker : "The food stocks are just ok...I don't 'just ok' merits ownership, so I'm going to say no to that."

Alcoa's year-to-date stock performance.

Alcoa : "No, we don't want Alcoa...I never liked the whole separation of the company, the whole way was to get rid of the Alcoa cyclicality, so I'm going to say double AA is no go, stick to batteries."

Morgan Stanley's year-to-date stock performance.

Morgan Stanley : "It is so frustrating...I've debated this all last week, and I said, listen, James Gorman's one of the reasons why I want it, he's going to be out at the end of the year. But its 4% yield, I'm reading the house Morgan by Chernow, it's a good book. Morgan Stanley's got good bloodlines, I'm going to stick with it."