FAA lifts brief nationwide ground stop for United Airlines

A brief nationwide ground stop for United Airlines flights was lifted Tuesday after the carrier experienced technology issues, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

Ground stops halt flights at their origin of departure, not at their arrival destination.

"We are experiencing a systemwide technology issue and are holding all aircraft at their departure airports," United said in a statement earlier

"Flights that are already airborne are continuing to their destination as planned. We're currently investigating and will share more information as it becomes available," the company said.

United's stock price was down about 3% on the heels of the ground stop announcement.